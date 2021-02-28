NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Sunday, the Northampton Public Health Department announced that the city's Board of Health decided to lift its order on restricting sports.
This order was originally issued on Friday, November 13.
Northampton Health Director Merridith O’Leary told Western Mass News the order takes effect starting Monday, March 1. She released a statement on the latest announcement, saying:
“I’m proud that Northampton has done such a great job preventing the spread of COVID-19 that the Board feels comfortable easing restrictions on sports. With the number of new cases in steady decline in our area, I’m excited to root on Northampton teams and to watch city children enjoy the physical and mental benefits of organized athletics.”
This means that by lifting these restrictions, all sports and recreational activities must continue to follow Governor Charlie Baker and the city's health requirements.
The requirements for sports include:
- Northampton Health Departments Health Screening Self-Certification must be followed by all participants
- If anyone notified of a positive COVID-19 participant, there must be a report filed through the city's Health Department or within 12 hours of initial reporting
The Northampton Board of Health urges public and private programs, organized school sports, those engaging in 'skills and drills' practices, and businesses that take extra precautions to keep existing strategies in place.
For more information on the guidance provided by the Commonwealth for sports, click here.
If anyone has any questions regarding this latest announcement, they can contact the Northampton Health Department at healthdept@northamptonma.gov or at (413) 587-1214.
