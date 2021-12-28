NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – The Northampton Board of Health met Tuesday night to hear the public's opinion on vaccine requirements for certain businesses.
The virtual public meeting held by the board tonight revealed people felt strongly about possible vaccination requirements.
The order would require people ages five and older to show proof that they have received a COVID-19 vaccine to enter multiple public spaces, including inside restaurants, gyms, and movie theaters.
One person who spoke up during the meeting just recently moved to Northampton with his wife. He said that since moving, he's felt uncomfortable dining out or going to entertainment venues, and said that something like what's being proposed might change that.
"I think this policy is going to make us more comfortable doing that and is going to have all the positive effects that come with being able to do this again, without feeling like we are endangering our elderly family members," he said.
However, another resident said that he wants everyone to have the freedom of choice to be vaccinated against COVID-19, or to not get the shot.
"I have friends and family members who, for health reasons, cannot get vaccinated,” he explained. “I respect their right to bodily autonomy, to choose what medical interventions are right for them, and so should we all."
Many argued that the vaccine does not prevent the spread of COVID-19, citing the number of breakthrough cases reported with the omicron variant. They believe that the vaccine should not be required to shop or eat out at Northampton's businesses.
"I work in healthcare and have personally seen my coworkers who are either boosted or have double vaccination status, come down with COVID in recent weeks," one resident said.
Others shared concerns that this order would negatively affect small businesses that are already struggling because of the pandemic.
If passed, those 18 and older would have to provide proof of identification along with their vaccination card.
Employees of the indoor businesses would also be required to get vaccinated.
The board did not decide on this proposal Tuesday night, but they are expected to discuss it in further detail next Thursday.
