AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- 15 communities in western Massachusetts are now in the red, which means these communities are considered a high-risk for spreading COVID-19. But one college town moved from the red and is now in the yellow or moderate-risk.
The communities in the red range from Springfield to Wilbraham to Montague. Wilbraham is a community that just went into the red zone, but as of Friday, the Hampden-Wilbraham Regional School District remains a hybrid.
Despite not serving a current high-risk community, South Deerfield's Frontier Regional School went from hybrid to remote starting Friday.
The superintendent announced on the school district’s Facebook page on Thursday, saying:
"Given the surge in our greater community, this plan will help to minimize the risk to families and staff as we move into the winter break, and will increase the likelihood that we can move back into the hybrid model in early January."
They plan to be back in the classroom on January 4.
A town that went from red to yellow is Amherst. Also, in Sunderland, where many college students, life is now in the green. The UMass fall semester is officially over, and many college students went home.
Amherst Assistant Town Manager David Ziomek told Western Mass News although he’s no expert on the data, college students leaving the area for winter break does impact the numbers.
"That is certainly one of the factors that a lot of our students, particularly the University of Massachusetts. Many of those students have left at the end of the semester to head home or wherever they’re spending their time between now and February when UMass comes back in session," he said.
Ziomek told Western Mass News Amherst isn't breathing a sigh of relief after being in the red for weeks and going into the yellow. He told us the town is upping their vigilance.
"We know COVID-19 is out there. We know it’s out there in some prevalence in our community and the region," he noted. "So, we’re doubling on our efforts to help our residents and help our businesses to stay safe right now.”
Ziomek added that if you live in Amherst, do not get relaxed. Keep your guard up, wear a mask, and social distance.
