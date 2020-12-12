BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts COVID-19 Response Command Center has announced that the Bay State will be one of the first states that will receive Pfizer's FDA authorized COVID-19 vaccine.
The communications director for the COVID-19 Response Command Center, Kate Reilly, released a statement to Western Mass News, saying:
“The Commonwealth is pleased that the first COVID vaccine has received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA and is on schedule to receive around 60,000 first doses of the vaccine next week. The Baker-Polito Administration has outlined initial priority groups for the distribution of the vaccine, including healthcare workers, long term care facilities, and first responders.”
Reilly told us the center is actively working with hospitals on the logistics of the shipment process, but hospitals across the state should expect to receive the vaccine doses by early next week.
Reilly also said if residents have any further questions about the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, click here.
For more information regarding the first phase of the COVID-19 distribution process, click here.
