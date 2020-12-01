AMHERST-PELHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announced last month that enrollment in public schools had dropped by more than 37,000 students. One local community is taking a look at their own rates.
In a survey sent to parents in the Amherst-Pelham Regional School District (ARPS) more than 80 parents said they removed their children from the school, some citing remote learning as the reason.
“It’s been a very frustrating experience,” Nick Speyer, a parent in the district said.
The Amherst-Pelham Regional School District released new data on Tuesday regarding students who were withdrawn from the school district this year.
In a survey sent to families, 82 families responded that they removed their child from the school where over 70 percent still live in the district.
Of those responses, more than 40 percent said they enrolled their child in private school. More than 20 percent said they switched to homeschooling.
In a school committee meeting on Tuesday night, Superintendent Michael Morris said remote learning was a factor in some families' decisions.
"There's a wide range of reasons families have opted to not be with us this year,” Morris said. “There's one or two who really feel like kids shouldn't be back in school. There's more than one or two who felt the in person was really important to them and found other options."
According to the survey, some parents provided clarity on why they withdrew their child. One parent said, “the remote education being provided doesn’t meet minimal educational standards. We started remotely and were able to see the actual instruction being provided.”
Another parent said, “lack of effective district engagement with workforce during the summer made indefinite suspension of in-person instruction a near certainty. Other nearby education systems succeeded where ARPS has not.”
Speyer said he recently enrolled his kindergartener in private school. He said remote learning has been a disaster.
“School is only a half-day, it’s not even a half-day, it’s two and a half hours, on top of that he’s basically coming off of mute for 4 or 5 times only to give a one-word answer and having no interaction with peers,” Speyer explained.
Although he said it was a sad decision to make, he’s unsure if his son will return to the district.
