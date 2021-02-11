AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An online petition is gaining steam - calling for a fraternity at UMass Amherst to be disbanded after allegedly holding a party that might have violated university COVID-19 protocols. More than 8,000 people have signed it.
“I don’t think all of the faults lie on Theta Chi. I think it more heavily should lie on UMass administration for choosing to let these freshmen back," said UMass student Sarah Nasif.
Nasif is reacting to the online petition going around asking the university to disband Theta Chi.
The fraternity has been suspended temporarily, pending an investigation into reports of social gatherings right before the start of the spring semester, which may have broken the school's coronavirus rules.
The organizer of the online petition released a statement, saying:
"We are happy to say that the university has placed Theta Chi on "interim suspension," pending an investigation by the Office of Student Conduct. But our voice is stronger and louder. An interim suspension is not what we want."
The Theta Chi fraternity denies claims that they hosted any parties the last weekend in January. They released a statement to Western Mass News, saying:
"Theta Chapter submitted information to campus administrators demonstrating that videos of social events cited as evidence against our chapter appeared to be 12-18 months old and filmed before the pandemic."
According to Theta Chi, they received a letter from Umass Amherst last Thursday saying the investigation has concluded and the matter is considered resolved. But a university spokesperson released a statement to Western Mass News, saying:
"The chapter has been directed to cease all chapter-related functions."
Many UMass students said parties at Theta Chi did happen.
“One of the videos that were circulating was, kind of, proven to come up in years past," said UMass student Michael Suchecki. "But two of them that have come out have not yet been disputed. There are several student accounts that, kind of, come back to it.”
This investigation into Theta Chi comes as the university works to stop a surge in COVID-19 cases among students on and off-campus. All students are asked to self-quarantine through at least February 21.
