FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The National Football League as more players test positive for covid-19. This issue is now impacting games across the league.
The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers game postponed now for a second time, as more players test positive for COVID-19.
The NFL made this decision as more Ravens players test positive for COVID-19, including MVP Lamar Jackson, bringing their total number of player positives to 12.
Jackson and others will have to quarantine for at least 10 days, but now with the game moved to Tuesday, this messes up future games for the team as well. The NFL will now have to reschedule the Ravens game against the Cowboys on Thursday because the Ravens-Steelers game is just two days prior.
Meanwhile, the New England Patriots aren't dealing with any COVID-19 issues lately, the 4-6 team in high hopes for making the playoffs this year.
Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels told Western Mass News it's not one person's job to do so. He told us there's just as much responsibility on him to win games as it is on the players on the field.
"We need to go out there, communicate, and be able to execute our job. You know, it's still football, and you still have to go out there and do the right things, and if you do, you have the chance to be successful. We've shown that we can do that. We just have to do it more," he said.
The Patriots are looking ahead to take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Inside linebackers coach, Jerrod Mayo told Western Mass News despite anyone's record here, they have to come ready.
"It's going to be a battle. We are a game plan defense as well, so it'll be interesting to see how they see us and how they're going to attack us. You know, like a chess game, this is why I love the game, to see how the pieces match up," said Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich.
The Patriots are scheduled to take on Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals for a 1 p.m. kickoff time on Sunday, Nov. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.