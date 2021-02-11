SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker is warning seniors across the state about people who are now trying to take advantage of the companion appointment offered to escorts of those 75 or older getting the COVID-19 vaccine, which allows them to get the shot too.
Western Mass News looked into this warning from the governor this evening and found dozens of posts on Craigslist from people trying to get a senior to bring them to their vaccine appointment so they, themselves, can get the shot. In some cases, people even offered money.
Now, officials told Western Mass News this isn't ethically wrong, but it also poses a huge safety concern for seniors.
"People always look to take advantage of trying and difficult situations," said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.
Just one day after the governor announced escorts, bringing a senior 75 and older to their vaccine appointment can also get the shot, free rides offered online for people to attempt to cut the line.
"We have heard some pretty disturbing reports of some people trying to take advantage of this program already. Some people, posting online trying to get a senior to bring them to a vaccination site or in some cases asking to pay to drive somebody to one," Baker explained.
Western Mass News searched Craigslist and found posts from people all over the state and in western Mass., who are looking for early access to the shot.
One offer posted online, saying:
"If you’re 75+ and in western Massachusetts, I’m happy to drive you to your COVID-19 vaccine appointment. I am looking to get a vaccine for health reasons."
Another one offering money, saying:
“In search of a senior who wants a vaccine! I will pay you $100 to book with me instead of those other posts."
Another one offers a senior a ride, saying:
"Of course, it would be a benefit to me as well. I would be willing to help them, enter information, book appointments, and drive them to and from the appointment.”
The Springfield mayor told Western Mass News not only is this ethically wrong, but it poses a safety risk to seniors who could potentially be in danger from getting scammed or being exposed to the virus itself.
"Even in these challenging and surreal times, shame on the scammers and these artists that want to take advantage of our beloved seniors," he added.
He also said he will be working with the Hampden County D.A. and the Springfield Police Department.
"I hope that they’re caught and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," he said.
While the governor said seniors should only reach out to people they know and trust to take them to appointments, they want to crack down on people trying to cheat the system.
"If you're contacted by somebody soliciting to take you to a site, please report it to the authorities," Baker said.
More advertisements are starting to pop up from people in western Mass. on apps, like Nextdoor, Reddit, and Facebook. The governor is also warning seniors to not share their information with anyone they don't know.
