(WGGB/WSHM)-- The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control have both given Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 12 the green light.
In Massachusetts, both the state's pre-registration system and CVS Pharmacy are now booking appointments for children between 12 and 15 years old.
COVID-19 vaccinations for children in this age group will begin on Thursday.
As of this morning, 400,000 youth in the Commonwealth will be able to schedule appointments or go to state run walk-up sites.
Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris tells Western Mass News in addition to the clinics that already exist, she's looking to partner with local schools and parents to further vaccination efforts.
Right now, Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is the only shot approved for youth under the age of 16 in the United States but according to Governor Charlie Baker Moderna is also moving forward with a plan to get their vaccine approved for use in the younger population.
In addition, Pfizer is studying the COVID-19 vaccine's usage in ages 2-11.
