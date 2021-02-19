SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A popular restaurant in downtown Springfield will be closed an extra day during the week starting March 2 due to the pandemic.
The owners said it's a move to save money, and more importantly, remain in business.
The owners of Red Rose Pizzeria, Tony Caputo, said this wasn't an easy decision for them to make, as they're already traditionally closed on Mondays.
“We want the Red Rose to be here for a long time," Caputo said. "So it made sense for us to close an additional day for now.”
That’s the reality for Red Rose Pizzeria; the choice to close for another day for a short period to keep the lights on long-term.
Now closed on Mondays and Tuesdays starting in March, Caputo is looking to capitalize on weekend business, as MGM Springfield is back to its 24/7 schedule.
“As their business is picking up, our later business is picking up, and that’s why we’re thinking about changing our hours; stay open a little bit later," Caputo explained.
But the feeling customers have gone out to dine-in at restaurants in downtown Springfield is mixed.
“I try to go out a little bit more, just to support local businesses," said Springfield resident Mackenzie Hebert. "It's not too bad, all the dining.”
“I still want to support all these local businesses. But I’m kind of still on edge about eating in restaurants," said Springfield resident Cara Freadman.
Over at Uno Pizzeria and Grill on Hall of Fame Avenue, they’re taking the pandemic, as most of us, one day at a time, as they’re hoping for warmer weather.
“We are taking it day by day. I think like everybody else in this industry, really hopeful that the weather turns very quickly and we can get our patio back open," said Uno's general manager Amy Silvestri.
But there is some optimism in the air, with Governor Charlie Baker lifting restrictions from 25 percent to 40 percent capacity, customers wait less time for a table.
“With the 40 percent restrictions, we can avoid having to go on extremely long waits, so it helps," Silvestri noted.
Residents said their optimistic things will improve by the summertime, as they hope the vaccine is widely available.
