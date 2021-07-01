(WGGB/WSHM) -- Registration is now open for the state's "VaxMillions" giveaway.
Fully vaccinated Massachusetts residents ages 18 and up can register for a chance to win one of five $1 million cash prizes.
In addition, fully vaccinated residents ages 12 to 17 can enter for a chance to win one of five $300,000 college scholarships awards.
According to the giveaway's website, you can register for a chance to win if you:
- Received 2 doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines OR 1 dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine
- Received your full vaccination in Massachusetts OR if a veteran, at a VA hospital OR at a VA clinic
- Are a Massachusetts resident
- Are age 12 or older
Last month, Governor Charlie Baker announced the brand new incentive here in Massachusetts. He said he hoped it would boost vaccination rates in the Bay State.
“We're hopeful that this giveaway will give another reason, opportunity for people to choose to get vaccinated here in the Commonwealth over the next couple of months,” said Baker.
Winners will be decided by MassLottery and drawings will be held once a week starting July 26th. The drawings will be held every Monday through August 23rd.
To signup for the VaxMillions giveaway, click here.
