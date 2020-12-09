SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Reactions are pouring into western Mass. after Governor Charlie Baker unveiled the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.
Western Mass News asked viewers at home if they would receive the vaccine or not. People have weighed in for hours, and as of now, there is a split vote.
"I would get it if it helped. I’m elderly, and suggest that we take it and I would take it," explained Springfield resident Maxwell Wiggins.
It's a hot topic in western Mass. Would you get the new COVID-19 vaccine?
On Wednesday, the governor outlined the Massachusetts distribution process, including who is eligible for a dose and when.
Western Mass News reached out to groups who are among the first to be eligible for the vaccine during the first phase, set to begin this month. Topping the list is healthcare workers.
The president of the Massachusetts Nurses Association, Katie Murphy, told Western Mass News it has been a long road to get to this point.
"We’re 12 times more likely to contract the virus, so needless to say, our membership is very pleased to see this vaccine is becoming a reality," she explained.
Murphy said even with the vaccine being so new. It still brings a sense of comfort to some members.
"We’re feeling so vulnerable, and especially with the inconsistency of PPE across the state, I think that people are feeling are ok finally this is something that maybe is going to make us feel safe," she added.
Meanwhile, teachers across the state are in the second phase of the distribution plan, set to begin as early as February.
"I think it’s very reasonable that we are in the top couple of categories," said the president of the Massachusetts Teachers Association, Merrie Najimy.
Najimy told Western Mass News the vaccine response in her organization is somewhat mixed.
"The way the educators are reacting mirrors the reactions in society. We have a majority of people who feel hopeful and positive, and then we have a minority of people who feel concerned for legitimate reasons," she noted.
In an online poll that Western Mass News released back on November 18, around 41 percent of viewers said they would receive the vaccine. About 20 percent said they would after a few months, 26 percent said they wouldn't, and 12 percent said they weren't sure.
Western Mass News asked viewers the same question on Wednesday night after they saw the new distribution plan. So far, the answers seem to be split almost down the middle. About 44 percent said they would get the vaccine, around 43 percent said they would not, and just over 12 percent are still unsure.
The general public has been scheduled to be eligible for the vaccine as early as April.
