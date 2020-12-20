SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New Sunday night, Congress agreed on a COVID-19 relief package and government funding. This package will be the second stimulus package since the CARES Act in March.
The package is expected to include a $600 stimulus check for millions of Americans and extended federal unemployment.
People are feeling a sense of relief that something is getting done.
One resident who Western Mass News spoke to on Sunday night said he could use that extended $300 unemployment and stimulus check, as he has four kids.
“Keep them coming for me, man. I will be out of work all winter," said Chicopee resident Nicholas Garcia. "Whatever they can do to help me. I got four kids."
Garcia is one of the millions of Americans who have felt the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
On Sunday, congressional leaders said they have agreed on a sweeping $900-billion relief package.
The package will most likely include a direct stimulus payment of $600, much like the previous $1,200 check. There is also said to be an extra $300 a week for enhanced unemployment benefits.
For Garcia, he said it helps, but for him, the check isn't enough.
"Maybe pay a car payment, a couple of bills. But I don't think it's going to do much for many people," he added. "One bill, two bills, then we're back in the position we were."
For others, the second relief package is long overdue.
"I think it's about time. I think they showed their true colors over the last few months," said Chicopee resident Mark Moller. "It's always politics first, and selfish behavior, but it's about time some people get some help. Especially, small businesses out there.”
For small businesses, there will be more than $284 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, which is a federal loan program. Also, $15 billion in funding for live venues, independent movie theaters, and cultural institutions.
One local professor describes this package as a gift right before Christmas.
"It's a band-aid. It's better than nothing. It will certainly get us through the next month or so," said Western New England University Economics Professor Karl Petrick. "It's a nice gift before Christmas."
Also, in the package, there is rental assistance and an eviction moratorium extension. There is also aid for schools and colleges, child care, and funding for vaccine distribution.
The next step is for the House to vote on the bill before it moves to the Senate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.