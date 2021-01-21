WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker is lifting the COVID-19 curfew restrictions across the state beginning Monday. This announcement means most businesses across the state can stay open past 9:30 p.m., but not all business owners are pleased.
Some businesses still aren't allowed to open their doors at all. As those business owners watch restrictions loosen for almost everyone else, frustration has set in.
"We believe it is ok and time to start a gradual easing of some of the restrictions we put in place in the fall," Baker said.
The governor delivered the news many business owners have been waiting for starting Monday. The COVID-19 curfew will be lifted for most businesses across Massachusetts, allowing their doors to stay open past 9:30 p.m.
The saying is when one door closes, another door opens, but in this case, one industry is still waiting for that to be true.
"Upsetting, disappointing, doesn’t quite summit up. It’s infuriating that we're being treated differently than most other businesses in the state," said Robert Gould, owner of Interskate 91 South in Wilbraham.
Gould told Western Mass News his business had zero income in nine of the last 11 months.
"When we were finally able to open in October, we thought it was finally our turn, and things were going to be good, but then it was extremely upsetting when we were closed two weeks before Christmas," he said.
Gould told us he submitted a formal request to the governor’s office and asked why they are kept in the dark.
"Their response was, 'We’re not legally obligated to provide that information,'" he explained.
He said he’s been in conversation with lawyers, but the budget is tight.
"There are no skating rinks left in the state that have any money left. I can't afford an attorney. If we had the means, we would," he added.
Now watching most businesses see some leniency in restrictions, Gould said it's hard to have faith for what's to come.
"I guess it’s somewhat encouraging to see any movement in the re-opening, but you know, what it’s difficult to have any sympathy for all the businesses that are open right now," he said.
He told Western Mass News his options are wearing thin.
"They’ve taken away our rights as business owners. We lost all of our money. Now we don’t even have a leg to stand on or to fight with," he said.
For the businesses that no longer have a curfew, there is still a 25 percent capacity limit in place until February 8.
