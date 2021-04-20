SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --While other New England states are easing COVID restrictions and mask mandates, that's not the case here in Massachusetts.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said in his weekly COVID-19 briefing that the city has no new COVID deaths to report this week and cases among emergency departments are very low.
Springfield public schools also saw low infection rates. However, Springfield and six other western Mass. communities remain in the red on the state's COVID-19 risk map.
Meanwhile, Connecticut will soon lift all their COVID-19 restrictions except for wearing masks only indoors, but that's not the case for us just yet.
“The city of Springfield will continue to follow the guidance from the commonwealth of Massachusetts and right now masks are still a mandate. The city of Springfield has its own mask mandate. We will not relax that until we see that the number of coronavirus cases are significantly dropping,” Helen Caulton-Harris, director of health and human services said.
Mayor Sarno and the chief medical officer of mercy medical center echoed those sentiments saying it's just too soon.
Both added that the focus right now should be on opening more vaccine sites and getting more shots in arms.
