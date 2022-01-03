(WGGB/WSHM) – Thousands of students headed back to school across western Mass Monday after holiday break as the omicron variant continues to spread quickly throughout our community.
State officials said that it is critical to keep kids in schools, and they said that they will do whatever they can to support districts in making this happen.
“There was all kinds of talk last week about how school wouldn’t open in Massachusetts today,” Governor Charlie Baker said. “School did, pretty much across the Commonwealth.”
Western Mass News wanted to know how the virus impacted attendance rates this first day after the holiday break. Stefan Czaporowski, superintendent for Westfield Public Schools, said that the district saw about a five percent decrease Monday.
“Typically, we average about 95% attendance at a daily rate,” Czaporowski explained. “Right now, we're hovering a little bit above or below 90 depending on the site.”
Over in West Springfield, school officials told us that they were down 8% of students.
Governor Charlie Baker spoke in Salem Monday, re-emphasizing the importance of keeping children in schools despite the rising numbers.
“Some of them have to do with educational development, but a lot of it has to do with social development, human development, and frankly in many cases, especially for some of the older kids, just their mental health status generally,” Governor Baker said.
However, one Springfield mother told Western Mass News that she was worried about the number of calls she’s gotten saying children have tested positive in her son’s school.
“My biggest concern is my son contracting COVID from one of his classmates,” said Christy Torres.
She believed DESE should reconsider its rules, saying she would keep her son home if they allowed it.
“If that's what they need to do, that's what they need to do to be safe,” Torres said. “The teachers need to be safe, other kids need to be safe, so I think that they should strongly think about going back to remote learning.”
In Westfield, school officials told us that they are worried as things could change day by day.
“I would say the biggest concern is staffing,” Czaporowski said. “We have to have a certain number of staff in order to keep our children safe and well-supervised.”
Czaporowski said that the district has a limited number of substitutes, including cafeteria workers, and bus drivers. On Monday, 9% of staff were absent, which he noted was higher than usual.
As the state works to keep schools open, Governor Baker said that 2,200 schools participate in one of the state’s testing programs, and this has helped kids stay in school.
“We've managed to save roughly 450,000 school days this year with our test and stay program,” said Governor Baker.
Westfield’s superintendent told us that they received less than they were promised to hand out to staff members. He said that this was due to what DESE called a shortage with the manufacturer.
Czaporowski said that he understands the importance of in-person learning, but wishes there was an alternative to closing school due to an uptick in COVID cases.
What I wish we could have, like I said, is just the flexibility of calling a remote day or couple of days so kids don't lose that continuity,” he told us.
Czaporowski said that the district will alert parents immediately if they need to close the school or if there will be a disruption in transportation.
