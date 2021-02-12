SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Residents looking to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a local hospital clinic may be out of luck for the time being.
State health officials told Western Mass News they are diverting their supply to mass vaccination sites and other community clinics. But not if lawmakers can help it.
State Senator Eric Lesser said the legislature has been reluctant to second guess Governor Charlie Baker and the state's Department of Public Health’s vaccine process. But he said he is concerned with the decision to move vaccines always from hospitals and feels more action is needed.
"Why on earth would you stop sending vaccines to the people that know how to administer them the best, which is our hospitals? Look, Massachusetts has the best hospitals in the entire world," Lesser said.
The governor this week raised concerns about the state's allotment of COVID-19 vaccine supply from the federal government. This is unchanged from week to week with only 100,000 doses.
"When are we going to see the big move on federal distribution because we're now to the point that we do have more capacity, and we have supplied," Baker said.
While making a move on this, the state's goal is to divert vaccines away from hospitals and move them to community clinics and mass vaccination sites, like the Eastfield Mall.
Lesser said he is not satisfied with that plan.
"I went to the Eastfield Mall site, and I can tell you, it leaves a lot to be desired," he said. "I don’t think it’s fair to our residents in Springfield and in western Mass. are sent to an abandoned Macy’s."
Western Mass News reached out to local hospitals.
Baystate and Mercy Medical Center are hopeful they will be able to fulfill appointments already made for the next two weeks. But Baystate’s website is no longer booking future appointments at their vaccine clinics.
Those using Cooley Dickinson’s patient portal are receiving emails saying they can no longer make new vaccine appointments. But those with existing COVID-19 vaccine appointments are still scheduled.
Lesser criticized the state’s rollout process as well.
"They’re constantly changing the rules. Everybody is holding their breath at every press conference and pronouncement about what’s going to change today, what new criteria, what new change is going to make it even harder for people to get a vaccine," he said.
He told us legislative action is not off the table.
"I do think the legislature will have to get and will become much more involved, including potentially looking at some of the underlying statutes here to force a better process," he added.
Western Mass News reached out to the local hospitals for additional comment on Friday, but they declined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.