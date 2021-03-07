SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Another round of stimulus checks may be finalized this week, with the House is expecting to vote on the new COVID-19 relief package in the coming days. But Senator Ed Markey still wants more to be done.

President Joe Biden said he expects the $1,400 checks to go out this month. But Senator Markey told Western Mass News people still need more financial help.

He said one check is not enough and that there should be reoccurring payments sent to Americans.

"Direct cash assistance shouldn't be limited to just this latest check. We need reoccurring payments, and we need to expand the number of Americans who can obtain this tangible benefit," he said.

The senator added that he still wants to see a $15 minimum wage passed. He told us these $1,400 checks help families put food on the table but won't stop the financial struggles the pandemic has caused for millions of families.

Under this new relief package, unemployment benefits extended through September, and more money was allocated to state and local governments across the country. There is also money for COVID-19 testing and vaccine distribution.

Meanwhile, Congressman Richard Neal told Western Mass News he expects the House to vote on this package sometime this week.