BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Senator Elizabeth Warren hosted a town hall Zoom meeting on Wednesday where she talked about many topics with Massachusetts residents.
One major topic discussed was the vaccine rollout and how to help get more resources to communities of color.
Senator Warren said she's working on a bill with Senator Barbara Lee from California.
This new bill will focus on putting more vaccine resources in communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.
"So that there are resources available to make sure vaccine distribution is reaching those communities and that people in the communities are designing and participating in the vaccine distribution," she said.
The senator said the first step forward is passing President Joe Biden's COVID-19 relief package.
She told her viewers the president's bill will put more money into the production and distribution of vaccines, both in the Bay State and across the country.
