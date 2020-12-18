AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Six Flags New England is extending its Holiday in the Park Lights season due to popular demand.
Guests will now have an extra week to enjoy the display.
The event will now run through January 3rd, in accordance with Massachusetts state guidelines.
There are a total of a million lights displayed at the park.
"Our goal is to create a magical experience that takes you away for a few hours from the world outside. We have more lights than ever before as we've been hanging them up for months for our guests," explained the communications director for Six Flags New England, Jennifer McGrath.
If you're interested in purchasing tickets, click here.
