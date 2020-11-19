SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The town of South Hadley recorded its largest weekly increase in COVID-positive residents on Tuesday.
Since last Tuesday there have been at least 21 new confirmed cases and 29 new contact cases.
Last week, South Hadley also recorded its first COVID death not related to a long-term care facility.
The town is now reminding residents to remain cautious and wear a mask in public, both indoors and outdoors, in addition to social distancing.
South Hadley officials say staying within your "quarantine pod" is the best approach when looking ahead to the winter holidays.
They add that the most recent state executive order reduces the size limit for indoor private gatherings to 10 people and outdoor private gatherings to 25.
In addition all gatherings must end by 9:30 p.m.
For more information on South Hadley's COVID response click here.
