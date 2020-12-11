SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An outpouring of community support is warming the hearts of a Southwick family of four, with a baby less than a week old, who just lost everything in a house fire Wednesday morning.
The Southwick Police Department said the community has already stepping up to help, and now the father’s employer wants to do the same.
“We were just jaws to the floor. Everyone knew Dan just had a baby over the weekend," said the human resources manager of Brothers Auto Transport, Bill Carlin. "We were in shock, not sure how to react. What to do.”
Carlin told Western Mass News about his colleague Daniel Kozlov and his family, losing everything in a house fire.
Kozlov is one of their drivers and delivers cars to dealerships. The company, based in Pennsylvania, wasn't sure what to do to help at first. But then they came up with the idea to make a GoFundMe page, and they would match the first $2,500 donated.
“It was hard to put something together. So we came up with this, thinking it was the best idea," Carlin said. "At least we could get him something, maybe not immediately. But pretty soon, pretty quickly.”
But the family will soon get immediate help from the Southwick Police Department. After Western Mass News spoke with the department on Thursday, they told us the trailer they put out for the Kozlov family filled up quickly. The department’s top priority was to get supplies for the family's baby, who was just born on Sunday, as well as toys for their toddler-aged daughter.
“The response has been incredible," said Southwick Police Department Detective Sergeant Thomas Krutka. "We filled that trailer and more in just the last 24 hours. So it's pretty incredible.”
Krutka told Western Mass News they already hit their goal and more.
"Our overall objective here was to get enough items, gift cards, and things like that," he said. "Clothes and Christmas presents just to hold them off two for to three weeks until the insurance company kicks in.”
Krutka added that they’re still accepting gift cards and donations until midday Saturday and also said the family is thankful for all the help.
For more information on how to donate to the GoFundMe, you can click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.