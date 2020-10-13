SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School District says its been notified of a confirmed case of COVID-19 affecting a member of Southwick Regional School.
According to the district, because of the nature of the case there are very limited close contacts associated and the risk of exposure for other individuals at the school is no greater than the risk of contracting the virus in the general community.
The district is asking parents to continue to monitor their children for symptoms and to keep them home if they are not feeling well.
Anyone with additional questions or concerns is being asked to contact a school nurse.
The Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School District is using a hybrid learning model, with different cohorts participating in in-person learning on different days of the week.
