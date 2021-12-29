SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – The city of Springfield is now just 13 COVID cases away from reaching the highest number recorded in a single month.
The news came just one day after city leaders announced that an indoor mask mandate will go into effect starting next week.
The city of Springfield reported 561 cases Tuesday which was the most reported in a single day throughout the pandemic.
Meanwhile, 229 cases have been reported so far on Wednesday before the day was over.
In December 2020, the city had a total of 4,496.
Right now, we sit at 4,483 positive COVID cases in the month of December 2021.
Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris told Western Mass News that the city could top the number reported in December of 2020.
“Usually the next day, we will get additional cases for the previous day, so i'm anticipating there will be additional cases for today,” Caulton-Harris explained. “And I also understand that we don’t have Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and those numbers will be figured into the total for the week.”
Caulton-Harris said many of these cases came from people spending time with family for the holidays and those numbers could rise to new heights in the coming weeks with New Year's Eve just days away.
“I believe that we are going to see these numbers go higher,” Caulton-Harris said. “I believe that we are going to see numbers that we have never seen before since this pandemic began, and that is evident by the fact that we are 13 cases away from the highest point ever.”
Caulton-Harris added that if you do plan to celebrate New Year’s Eve you should stick to small gatherings with people who's vaccination status you are aware of.
We will continue to follow developments with COVID-19 cases in Springfield week by week.
