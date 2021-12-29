SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Springfield,
Western Mass News checked in with one local vaccine clinic to see if more people are coming out for their shots.
Staff at Springfield Technology Park's vaccination site told us that in these past two days, they have seen many more people roll up their sleeves to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
“So recently, we have seen an uptick, lots of people coming in for their first doses,” Nurse Kristen Bajorek said. “Obviously, lots of boosters and a majority of children coming in which is wonderful to see.”
The clinic’s staff told Western Mass News that they saw well over 600 people a day, a huge increase from when they first opened two and a half months ago. Local residents shared why they think now is a good time to get their COVID-19 vaccine.
“I did it for my friends, for my family, for my coworkers,” said Chicopee resident Danielle Antes. “I think the best thing we can do for everyone in our community is to do our part.”
According to Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris, the city of Springfield hit an all-time high in positive COVID-19 cases and numbers are expected to rise even more.
“I believe that usually after a holiday, that within two weeks you start to see escalating numbers,” said Caulton-Harris. ”So I believe those numbers will continue to escalate, and after New Year’s, they will escalate. Hopefully, by the end of January, we might see some relief, but that is not promised.”
Caulton-Harris and Mayor Sarno continued to push residents to get the vaccine to help prevent the spread of the virus, and local residents also weighed in on why more people should as well.
“We’re all sick of this and ready for it to end, and the only way that we can do that is everyone gets out there and get the vaccine and then their boosters and then keeps up with it,” Antes said.
As more COVID-19 testing sites continue to see a surge in visitors, Mayor Sarno said that they are trying to add an additional COVID test site in the area to keep up with demand.
