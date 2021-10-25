SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Museums will host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic Monday morning in collaboration with Baystate Health.
A vaccination van will be open to the public from 9:00 am–12:00 pm in the parking lot located at 21 Edwards Street.
The clinic will offer Pfizer vaccines (with dose 2 three weeks later) as well as single-dose Johnson & Johnson shots.
No appointments are necessary.
