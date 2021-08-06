SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Springfield Police Department's Clerk's Office has been temporarily closed due to a positive COVID-19 test.
According to officials, Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood has been made aware of the situation and will be working directly with Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris to respond accordingly.
The police department is asking the public to avoid visiting the lobby of 130 Pearl Street unless it is an emergency so that deep cleaning can be completed.
In addition, all License to Carry applications and processing has been suspended due to the inability to fingerprint and photograph applicants.
Those who had a scheduled appointment with the Clerk's Office will be contacted to either reschedule or conduct their business remotely if possible.
Officials say all contacts of Springfield Police Department staff in the Clerk's Office will be tested immediately.
The Clerk's Office will be closed until further notice.
