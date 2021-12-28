SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – The city of Springfield has decided to reinstate its indoor mask mandate for all public places starting Monday.
City officials said that this move is due to the concerning spike in COVID-19 cases seen across Springfield.
“If the masks are going to prevent the spread of the omicron or any of these other variants, I think we have to be mindful of the scientists,” Springfield resident Willette Johnson told Western Mass News.
Springfield residents weighed in on the indoor mask mandate announced Tuesday by Mayor Domenic Sarno and Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen-Caulton Harris.
“I think the Mayor of Springfield has done an excellent job so far leading the people in Springfield,” Johnson said.
A mask mandate was already reinstated for all municipal buildings. Starting on Monday, it will extend city-wide for all indoor public places and will go back into effect for 60 days.
Caulton-Harris said that they expect COVID-19 cases to rise in the weeks to come due to the Christmas holiday.
“We are on track to surpass last December's number which was 4,496,” said Caulton-Harris. “That was the highest number we had during 2020. Right now, we are at 3,369, and I believe, when we add this week's numbers, we will probably surpass our highest number which was last December.”
Mayor Sarno told Western Mass News that the city is now in crisis mode, but he views it as a crisis that can be controlled after the city hit an all-time high of 451 positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
He reminded residents that these mandates are being put in place for the public's benefit.
“Let me reiterate to you that this is about public health, plain and simple, not about politics at all,” Mayor Sarno said. “Vaccines work; get the facts. There's no excuses, accessibility to get the vaccine… there is no issue about getting that.”
Mayor Sarno said that the mask mandate's start date of January 3rd will give local businesses more time to prepare.
