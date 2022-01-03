SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Western Mass News has heard from school staff concerned about the COVID-19 test kits rushed out to them over the weekend ahead of returning to the classroom this week.
In Springfield, some spoke out about what they were actually handed over the weekend.
One Springfield Public Schools long-term substitute teacher who does not want her name reached out to us about the condition of the testing kits when she picked hers up over the weekend.
“I walked up to the table and the seal was broken on the box,” the Springfield substitute teacher said. “And the young lady at the table went inside the box and gave me a portion of the test.”
She told us what she experienced when the school district handed out COVID-19 test kits sent by the state. She told us that it was not what she was expecting.
“There are two tests in each box, so they were splitting them up,” she said. “I got one and the person behind me got the other one. The instructions clearly tell you if you test positive, you need to take the second portion of the test in three to four days.”
Western Mass News is getting answers. We went straight to Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Daniel Warwick about this. He said that the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education had a supply issue with tests. So, Springfield Public Schools got fewer than they wanted and made adjustments.
“What we did was, we divided them up to make sure we had enough, and there were two to a kit and we really only needed one,” Warwick said. “So we divided the kits up so that we had one available for everyone who showed up.”
However, the substitute teacher's concern is what happens if a staff member tests positive for COVID-19. How can they take a self-test within a couple of days if there is no second test?
At least 40 Springfield teachers and staff tested positive as of last night. Springfield Public Schools is now setting up vaccine clinics at each of the elementary schools this week.
