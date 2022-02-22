SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – The indoor mask mandate is set to lift Monday, February 28th, but that does not include Springfield Public Schools for now.
Last week, the city had 279 COVID-19 cases, low enough for the city to lift the indoor mask mandate starting next week, but the 30 and under population is still a concern.
“I'm kind of iffy about it,” said Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris.
That is the reaction some have had after hearing that the indoor mask mandate in Springfield is lifting on Monday. The decision was based on the COVID-19 numbers.
The week of January 9th was the highest number of cases in a single week with more than 2,700. After that, it has been a steady decline with cases getting down to 279 last week.
Looking closer, more than 50 percent of the cases are among the 30 and under age group, over 150 cases. The 11 to 20-year-olds had the most cases at 56.
This is on the heels of students being out of school for winter break.
Caulton-Harris told Western Mass News that they are still working on getting kids vaccinated.
“We will continue to do our vaccination clinics in the schools, and so, we do not see this break as something that's transformed,” she explained. :We want to make sure that we continue the push that we had prior to school break.”
While students are out on winter break, Bounce Trampoline Sports is holding a vaccine clinic. Kids 5 to 18 get a free one-hour jump pass if they get a COVID shot. Caulton-Harris said that Monday was a success.
“Bounce was a success. We vaccinated 80 individuals and 66 of those were Springfield residents, which is great,” she told us. “Also, 32 of those were boosters, which is also amazing for us, so it went well. We're hoping it goes well all week long.”
The statewide public school mask mandate lifts on the 28th, but for Springfield Public Schools, it stays in place until the end of March.
