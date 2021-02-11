NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The state is beginning to reassess its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan. With more COVID-19 vaccination sites now opening around the state, officials said they'll be redirecting their weekly supply of shots.
Currently, Massachusetts receives 100,000 first doses a week from the federal government. So far, hospital systems have been the largest recipient of the vaccine.
But going forward, state officials said they will be focusing less on hospitals. They said they instead will be giving distribution priority to mass vaccination sites, retail pharmacy sites, and community health centers until more vaccines are made available.
The state's COVID-19 Response Command Center released a statement on this latest development to Western Mass News saying:
"All patients and hospital staff with existing appointments will get their first and second shots, and the administration is hopeful more vaccines will arrive soon for more providers, including hospital systems."
Officials added that once the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is approved, the state's Department of Public Health will have more vaccines distributed to fulfill hospital system requests.
Western Mass News reached out to Mass General Brigham, who runs Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton. They told us their system is no longer able to schedule any more first vaccine appointments.
They released a statement to Western Mass News on Thursday, saying:
"We have been assured by the state that we will receive enough vaccine to fulfill all first and second dose appointments that are already scheduled. As a result, we will administer the vaccine to all employees and patients who are currently scheduled to receive their first or second dose, ensuring we follow clinical guidance and best practice for completing vaccination."
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.