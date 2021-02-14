SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced Sunday afternoon that 19 additional cases of the new COVID-9 variant, B.1.1.7, originally identified in the U.K., were located in the Bay State.
The first case reported in Mass. was on January 17, 2021.
Testing completed at the State Public Health Laboratory found that there are now a total of 29 infected with the new variant.
Officials told Western Mass News that four of those 29 individuals showed evidence of recent travel, which means the majority of known cases identified were community-acquired.
Out of all of the cases reported, there is currently one positive-confirmed case in Hampden County.
Director of media relations for the DPH, Anna Scales, said this new variant is known to spread quickly and has caused a rapid surge of cases in the U.K. as well as other countries and in parts of both California and Florida.
There is a wide age-range for those who tested positive for the new variant. Those ages include anywhere from 4 years-to-almost 70; consist of 16 males and 13 females.
There are currently two other variants of concern, the B.1.351, originally identified in South Africa, and the P.1, which originated in Brazil. But neither of these variants have been yet identified in the state of Massachusetts.
For more information on the new variant, and their track presence throughout the state, you can click here.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
