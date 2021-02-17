SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- People with two or more serious underlying health conditions will be able to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine starting Thursday, February 17.
This as the state is moving into the next round of eligibility, including people 65 and older.
But only specific underlying health concerns are considered comorbidities.
Those with multiple underlying conditions will be able to get vaccine appointments, but state officials said they are also looking to help those with other vulnerabilities.
"We also added asthma to the list of medical conditions that can qualify for this group," said Governor Charlie Baker.
Dr. Johnathan Bayuk of Allergy and Immunology Associates of New England said asthma on its own hasn’t proven to be as dangerous as previously thought to those with COVID-19.
But he added that in combination with other comorbidities on the list, it could be more dangerous.
“People who are obese tend to have more severe asthma, and smoking’s on there," Bayuk noted.
Springfield has a unique distinction when it comes to a respiratory condition.
"I think it was rated one of the worst, if not the worst city in the country for the amount of prevalence of asthma," he said.
Bayuk told Western Mass News additional considerations surrounding asthma were likely to be taken into consideration statewide.
"We do have a disproportionate amount of people in lower-income groups who have asthma, and those people aren't doing as well as some of the other groups," he explained.
State health officials Thursday, lamenting the slow supply of vaccines from the federal government. However, they added that the new initiatives are underway to vaccinate residents and staff in low-income senior housing during this phase of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
They are also working to boost vaccine access in communities they identify as having the greatest COVID-19 burden, including Springfield and Holyoke.
"The administration will work with their local boards of health to streamline access and increase efficiency," Baker said.
Eligible starting Thursday, February 18:
- People age 65 and older
- Low-income and affordable senior housing residents and staff
- People age 16 or older with two or more certain medical conditions. Those conditions include:
- Asthma (moderate-to-severe)
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Down Syndrome
- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
- Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 kg/m2 or higher)
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease
- Smoking
- Type 2 diabetes mellitus
