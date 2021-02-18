SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- COVID-19 vaccine scheduling is proving to be a problem Thursday, and things could get worse.
State officials told Western Mass News part of this week's vaccine shipment has been delayed.
There are no more appointments left for February at the Eastfield Mall. The appointment slots filled up fast, even after several technical issues with the scheduling websites.
"Now, there’s like zero. So we got in just in time," said Southwick resident Linda Silk.
Silk and Cheryl Badger are personal care attendants who got their COVID-19 vaccines Thursday. However, they scheduled their appointments at the Eastfield Mall mass vaccination site on Monday, beating the rush.
Approximately one million new Massachusetts residents were allowed to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine on February 18, including those 65 and older and those with two or more comorbidities.
But with limited appointment slots, Cheryl learned the state's scheduling portal was no match for the seven-figure rush of new eligibility as she tried to book a vaccine for her husband.
"It kept saying one slot open, one slot open, and then I’d go through the whole thing of trying to, you know, get him in, and it just kept crashing," Badger said.
Adding to the issue now, the vaccine supply from the federal government is proving unreliable, according to state officials.
A state COVID-19 Command spokesperson released a statement to Western Mass News on Thursday, saying:
"The federal government informed the Commonwealth that part of this week’s committed vaccine shipment has been delayed and will not arrive until Monday. All residents should go to their scheduled appointments unless they're contacted by the provider they booked with."
State officials indicate there are still thousands of doses in the state but cited both weather and staffing shortages at vaccine manufacturers as explanations for the delay.
Those who squeaked in for an appointment before Thursday understand why the system crashed.
"I think it was a result of so many people trying to get on at the same time. I mean, that happens with websites," said Springfield residents Mark and Lynn Caron.
Governor Charlie Baker is vowing to have it fixed, but in the meantime, those trying to book slots for loved ones are preparing themselves for more waiting.
[So what ended up happening?]
"I didn’t get him an appointment. I’ll probably have to wait a week," Badger said.
There were rumors that the state is planning to send the National Guard to retrieve vaccine doses from other states. But as of Thursday night, officials said they have not been deployed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.