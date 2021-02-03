SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New information released as Massachusetts residents 75 years and older have started getting the COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 2 of the state's vaccination plan.
Governor Charlie Baker admits the sign-up process has been a challenge for many. This while local communities are doing what they can to help.
The governor said he's aware of the frustrations people are having with getting the vaccine, so the state has decided to make changes. One of them is adding a place where you can put your zip code on the state's website, where you can find the closest vaccination site near you.
With a poke in the arm, those who are 75 years and older started getting the coronavirus vaccine this week in Massachusetts.
The governor said, all in all, the process hasn’t been as smooth as he would’ve liked with the online setup.
"Part of the challenge with the website is figuring out how to make it work with a whole bunch of entities, which aren't necessarily what I think of as part of our world," he said. "The pharmacies, the Stop & Shops, a lot of the retail organizations have their setup, and organized to serve their customers, which makes it a little complicated for us."
One vaccination site that opened up Wednesday is at the Amherst Regional High School.
The town manager told Western Mass News, locally, operations there have been smooth.
"By the end of today, we have vaccinated over 580 seniors and first responders at that site. So we are very excited to be able to roll out this site and to be able to start grabbing some ground back," said Amherst Town Manager Paul Bockelman.
The site will have about 970 doses to give out to Amherst residents weekly, mainly on Wednesdays and Fridays, through February.
Once you get your first shot...
"We reach out to people and say it’s time for you to sign up for your next dose," he explained. "Here is a link to sign up for your second dose."
Over in West Springfield, the senior center started giving out vaccinations as well.
West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt told Western Mass News 100 doses administered on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
"We have a list of about 575 plus residents on the list that want to get it. So, unfortunately, that’s going to take like five weeks. Hopefully, with that, obviously, demand across the state, we will be able to ramp that up," he said.
For more information on the list of locations where you can get the vaccine near you, click here.
The governor expected to release a phone number for appointments in the next coming days as well.
