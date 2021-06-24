SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Springfield Technical Community College is partnering with Curative to provide the community with free COVID-19 vaccines.
The college will be hosting a vaccine clinic on campus every Thursday June 24th through July 29th between the hours of 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Those who get vaccinated at the site will be eligible for prizes including a free class at STCC, a $50 gift card and STCC themed gift items.
The college's president says he wants to make the vaccine more easily accessible. Earlier this year the college joined the COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge, an effort by the White House and U.S.. Department of Education.
"STCC is taking the pledge and committing to action. Get the COVID-19 vaccine," said President John B. Cook. "Let's put the pandemic behind us."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.