WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Several students at Minnechaug Regional High School in Wilbraham have tested positive for COVID-19.
As a result, the school will participate in remote learning for all cohorts on Monday, November 9th and Tuesday, November 10th to allow for deep cleaning and other safety precautions.
According to Superintendent of Schools, Albert Ganem Jr., contact tracing numbers are high as a result of the positive cases.
The school is now following the expert guidance of local health officials to minimize exposure and contain the spread.
The superintendent adds that he is closing the high school out of an abundance of caution.
In a statement released to the Minnechaug Regional High School community, Ganem Jr. writes:
"It is important to note that staff, family, and students all play an essential role in keeping our community safe. Over the Halloween weekend, social gatherings that did not follow recommended safety protocols have resulted in a large number of students being placed in quarantine and at risk for COVID-19."
Minnechaug families may come to the school cafeteria to pick up lunch from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Monday, November 9th and Tuesday, November 10th.
This is a developing news story. Stay with Western Mass News for the latest updates.
