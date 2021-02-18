SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A new survey found that it may take longer for minority populations to reach a safe level of immunity from COVID-19.
"I feel like it was designed to get minorities tested in the first place, just to see if it was okay for other people to take it," said Middleton resident Najee Popwel.
The COVID-19 pandemic has hit communities of color particularly hard. But studies show some minorities are still hesitant to get the vaccine despite high infection rates.
Western Mass News spoke with the Director of Survey Research from UMass Boston, Lee Hargraves, whose team surveyed 947 Massachusetts residents to find out how they feel about getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
"We said, 'If the vaccine was available today would you get it?' The answer was no," Hargraves said.
When they focused on 25 different neighborhoods in the Bay State, they released that one in five said they wouldn't. Then researchers broke responses down by race.
"If you look at white non-Hispanic people, it's about one in 10, Hispanics about one in three, and Black people it's about 50 percent," he explained.
Hargraves told Western Mass News the hesitancy comes from much more than just distrust.
"It's past injustice, inequity, harm, and unethical behavior that Black people know. There are a lot of examples of research studies conducted on people in minority communities, without their full knowledge or consent," he noted.
"I think people are scared from the history of clinical trials," said Springfield herbalist Cassandra Chavarrava.
During the 1930s, the United States Public Health Service and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The study was called, "The Tuskegee Study of Untreated Syphilis in the Negro Male." The men involved in the study agreed to be freely examined and promised other benefits.
However, there is no evidence that researchers informed them of the study’s real purpose, tracking the deadly effects of the illness when left untreated.
The men were deprived of treatment when penicillin became available in 1947, midway through the study that would last until the 1970s.
"For some, 1970 is ancient history, but for me, it's not, and in my lifetime, they were still doing experiments on people," Hargraves noted.
A cancer cell study also faced criticism on its research after using samples taken without consent from Henrietta, which lacks a black woman who died in 1951.
"For generations now, without her permission or knowledge, people have made money, and her family got nothing," Hargraves said.
As a Latina med student, Carolina Gonzalez told Western Mass News it’s not just past injustices but current disparities that some people of color face while seeking medical attention.
"They don’t always feel like they are being listened to; they're dismissed and not always believed when saying they are in ‘X’ amount of pain. They think they are being drugged seekers," she said. "This is why you see a lot of these chronic diseases pass on from generation to generation and never assessed to their full extent."
When it comes to gaining trust back in all communities...
"I think the data and results say it all. So breaking that data down in a digestible form for all people with all backgrounds," Gonzalez said.
Hargraves added that representation is a key-point.
"He a great guy. He looks good on the television, but he may not be the best spokesperson to the African American and the Latina community, and others who are a little more hesitant," he said.
He noted that it highlights the importance of a recent push for change.
"When one talks about the movement of Black Lives Matter, it's stuff like that that makes it such a great slogan because there were times where that did not seem to be true," he said.
