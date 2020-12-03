EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As the race continues to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, hackers are now trying to gain access to the vaccine's supply chain.
Western Mass News spoke with a local tech expert who explains how hackers could benefit.
As Pfizer and Moderna share promising results from their COVID-19 vaccine trials, but cyber hackers are now targeting the vaccine's supply chain.
"They do it using a method. We've talked about many times on Western Mass News called phishing. So they would send you an email," said Stan Prager, the owner of East Longmeadow's Gogeeks Computer Rescue. "To try and trick people, to give them information."
According to IBM Technology, the phishing campaign targeted the "cold chain" - aka the temperature-controlled, refrigerated supply chain required to distribute the vaccine. In their report, they note attackers impersonated personnel from a biomedical company.
"What they're trying to do is break into this cold chain to get information about the vaccine," Prager explained.
He told Western Mass News why this is something hackers would set their sights on.
"Whether they're trying to sabotage the delivery of the vaccine, or hijack the vaccine to use for criminal purposes, or sell on the black market, or whether they're to use it for state terrorism," he said.
The United States Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency warned on Thursday that broader organizations stored and transported COVID-19 vaccines would be on the lookout for similar cyber attacks.
"In this case, it was detected. What we don't know [if] it's successful?" Prager said.
IBM Technology has created a security task force dedicated to tracking these COVID-19 cyber threats. They said this phishing campaign could have been a state-sponsored attack.
