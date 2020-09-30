SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Residents living in one Springfield College residence hall are being quarantined after three students tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the college's president, all residents living in Alumni Hall will be quarantined for 14 days. The residents were notified of the decision on Tuesday night.
The college's dining services provider will deliver meals to Alumni Hall starting with breakfast Wednesday morning and students will continue their classes remotely.
Springfield College Facilities staff will begin increased sanitization in Alumni Hall immediately.
The college's mandatory surveillance testing program for students will continue and residents at Alumni Hall will be tested at the end of the 14-day quarantine period.
In a statement, the college's president said "The health and safety of all of our students is of paramount importance. I know this news is concerning and that you will have questions. This decision was made as a preventative measure so that we can control any spread of the virus."
