AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – UMass Amherst held its first of many booster clinics Sunday for students and staff to get their third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the spring semester.
On Sunday, students lined up to get their COVID-19 booster shot ahead the first day of classes on Tuesday.
“You know, more and more information is coming out that the COVID vaccine is a 3 dose series, and this is our chance to really make our campus as safe as possible,” explained Ann Becker, Director of the Public Health Promotion Center.
Booster shots are required this spring semester for all students, faculty, and staff members.
Sunday's booster clinic was hosted by the Public Health Promotion Center. Becker told Western Mass News that this is an effort by the university to return to normalcy.
“We want full operation to really to get back to our full mission of the university, of studying, of research and of the social life,” Becker said.
A second clinic will be held on Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and for those who are not eligible to get a third dose just yet, more clinics will be available during the semester.
“The next 3 weeks are going to be Thursday, Friday from 3 to 6 p.m.,” Becker told us.
One graduate student we caught up with applauded the university for its efforts to keep everyone safe.
“I think they are doing a really good job keeping students safe here, and I feel safe coming here for in-person classes,” said Arjun Suresh.
Additionally, masks will be required in all campus buildings during the spring semester. Becker said that the university placed a large order for KN95 masks, which are available to the campus community.
“You can come here to the Public Health Promotion Center, and we are handing out masks,” she told us. “One to two per person, so that we can start off the semester right.”
Becker said that any students, staff, or community members can continue to come here to the Public Health Promotion Center to get tested for COVID-19.
