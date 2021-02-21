AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- COVID-19 restrictions are loosening at UMass Amherst after a recent COVID-19 outbreak. The campus was at high-risk for the coronavirus for the last two weeks but since lowered to an elevated risk.
Students were only allowed to leave their dorms for food and COVID-19 testing or doctor appointments. But starting Monday, the campus is lowering its risk level and the restrictions that went with it.
The new elevated risk means students will return for in-person classes again, and students with off-campus jobs can return to work. Under the high-risk, working students weren't allowed to go to off-campus shifts.
One student told Western Mass News the last two weeks not being allowed to work, extremely difficult.
"Financially, Amherst is super expensive, so that affected me and my mental health. I like going to work. It makes me feel more productive. It gets me out of the house and in a safe environment where I can make money and helps me in my life," said a UMass student.
She told Western Mass News UMass was offering working students impacted by the restriction a $300, which she applied for but hasn't heard anything back since.
She also added that the grant money is significantly less than what she would have made working for those two weeks.
Students going to class in-person must continue to test twice a week. It's unclear how long the elevated risk will last.
