AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- UMass Amherst is providing free COVID-19 tests for local community members starting on Monday.
Tests will be offered by appointment only at the Public Health Promotion Center at the Mullins Center.
Testing will generally run four days per week from December 14th through January 21st. The testing site will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The testing center will be closed December 23rd, 24th, 30th and 31st.
The program will continue after January 21st, but with limited hours through March 15th as students return to campus and the university shifts capacity and resources to resume testing on and off-campus students twice a week.
Adults and children over the age of 10 without COVID-19 symptoms are eligible for the free testing. Those who have symptoms are urged to contact their medical provider instead.
The testing process is expected to take about 10 minutes. Results will be available 24 to 36 hours after testing.
If you'd like to register, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.