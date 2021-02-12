AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- UMass Amherst, suggesting students not go to work and self-isolate and do not dine-in at restaurants. But businesses are certainly feeling the impact of fewer college students in downtown Amherst.
It's pretty much dead Friday night when it comes to people hanging out in downtown Amherst. But when it comes to take-out at restaurants or dining-in, that is a different story.
"I was just in oriental flavors, and they’re super overwhelmed right now. There are like orders that have been waiting for an hour. Cause I don’t think they have enough people to work," said Amherst resident Star Stryker.
Stryker, a UMass senior, explaining when she ordered take-out Friday night. She told Western Mass News her wait was longer than usual. She claims it is due to staffing, an impact on local restaurants.
“Also, a lot of businesses are struggling to keep afloat," she said. "Without student workers, there’s the limited staff.”
UMass wants students to self isolate and not go to work or dine-in anywhere until February 22. But the school claims they can’t control students going to work or dining-in at restaurants.
UMass Amherst released a statement Friday night to Western Mass News, saying:
"It is not within the university’s authority to instruct businesses how to engage with their employees or customers who may be UMass students."
Meanwhile, the executive director of Amherst Business Improvement District, Gabrielle Gould, said this quarantine period has hit local establishments hard.
Some have closed temporarily, and others are running out of ways to keep the lights on.
"The stress level and the fear is right back to where we were in the spring. But there are no more rabbits to pull out of our hat. We looked at PPE round one, PPE round 2. We've looked at grants, we've gotten grants," she said. "You're looking at businesses that are saying, 'I've used that to stay alive the past 10 months. How do I stay alive if this is what, three months? Six months? Another 10 months?'"
But the business impact does not stop in Amherst. The Northampton Health Department posted to Facebook, saying:
"For the safety of your employees and protection of our community, please be sure that if you employ UMass students, that they are not allowed to come to work until quarantine/stays in place order has been lifted."
Now the currently active number of UMass COVID-19 cases on Friday night is 603. Out of that, there are 51 new positive cases.
