AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- COVID-19 cases are still on the rise at UMass Amherst, forcing what the university is calling a self-sequester for students on and off-campus, impacting students who have jobs off-campus.
There are over 100 new COVID-19 cases reported just overnight at UMass Amherst. On Tuesday, the university reported 432 active coronavirus cases, and now on Wednesday, 548 active cases were reported.
Because of these high numbers, students aren't allowed to leave their dorms or off-campus houses unless they're getting food, get a coronavirus test, or going to a doctor's appointment.
Some students said although the campus is seeing hundreds of COVID-19 cases, they still like coming to campus to feel a sense of normalcy.
"It is high-risk. It’s probably the highest risk I have every week, but it’s nice to be here because I see so many people. It’s nice to see people. It is nice to see people of my age even if they’re strangers," said UMass student Carter Gudell.
But since students are self-sequestering, most of them who are employed aren't allowed to go to work. This not only impacts local businesses, who rely on their student workers but also students, who rely on their paychecks for food and housing.
That's why the university is offering a grant of up to $300 per student who is unable to work during this time. Students have to fill out an application online to qualify.
The self-sequester for students is expected to last through next week but may go longer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.