WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker announced on Thursday that some businesses can increase capacity limits starting Monday. It has local businesses, including gyms, eager to welcome in more customers.
Western Mass News spoke with the fitness director of Healthtrax Fitness & Wellness in West Springfield, Danielle Spiro, where they are ready for the boost.
Some businesses in Massachusetts operating at 25 percent capacity could expand to 40 percent starting Monday, February 8.
"Everything is moving in the right direction, which is positive for us," Spiro said.
Spiro told Western Mass News they haven't had to turn anyone away, but they're hoping customers who haven't come back will feel more confident now.
"It creates a lot of excitement for our current members and members that may not have been back since we reopened," she explained.
The governor noted the state's positive health metrics Thursday as the reason for the increase.
The gathering limits in the state, however, are not changing. Indoor gatherings will continue to be limited to 10 people, and outdoor gatherings limited to 25.
Spiro added that this means their exercise classes will continue to be limited.
"Because of the current restrictions of 14 feet, we've had to modify our class sizes to eight for group exercise and 10 for our swimming classes," she said.
She told Western Mass News she's hopeful that cases will continue to go down, and eventually, they'll be able to have full classes and open more facilities.
"The next steps that would be great for us is if we could open the sauna, the steam room, and the hot tub," she added.
Other businesses able to increase capacity limits are restaurants, libraries, museums, and places of worship.
