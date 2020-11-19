WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- West Springfield residents took advantage of the town's pop-up testing event Thursday night.
West Springfield's Director of Public Health Jeanne Galloway told Western Mass News they don't recommend anyone travel this holiday season. They want their residents to, at least, know where they stand before meeting up with anyone outside their immediate homes.
Galloway said they were prepared for tests both negative and positive, and even these long lines.
"Because it is such a long line, it took a long time. A few people run into fuel problems, and it is a long wait, and a lot of people didn't anticipate it would be very long," she explained. "Most people are very patient. Some people couldn't wait any longer and knowing that we had escape routes built into this process."
Galloway also said nothing is set in stone, but they would like to hold another event in the future, again just for West Springfield residents.
