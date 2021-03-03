WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- For the second time, the mayor of West Springfield, proposing the Big E become a mass COVID-19 regional vaccination site. This announcement comes after the town was denied by the state last month.
“I’m going Thursday, and I’d rather go to the Big E than the Eastfield Mall," said Agawam resident Mary Parker.
Parker told Western Mass News she would like to get her COVID-19 vaccine at the Big E. But for now, the Agawam resident has to go to the Eastfield Mall to protect herself against the coronavirus. But other western Mass. residents believe the Big E is a prime location.
“I think it could be a great location. I mean, everyone knows where it is. It’s big. It's got plenty of space," said Agawam resident Craig Spjute.
“I mean the other sites where they’re giving vaccines, I mean there’s like lines," said Springfield resident Mercedes Senecal.
This time around, West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt is adding Granville and Tolland to their regional group. He added that more communities in hopes of getting a green light from the state.
“So we want to add those more communities. But also remind the state we’re ready to go. We’re flexible. We’ll do what we need to do," he said.
Reichelt added that the reason why the Big E didn’t become a vaccination site the first time around is because of the lack of doses provided to the Bay State.
“They said, 'Hey, you know, right now, we don’t have the doses. So keep this, keep in contact with us. Keep working on your plan, adding communities. As we get more doses, we’ll see what we can do,'” Reichelt explained.
Western Mass News reached out to the president and CEO of the Eastern States Exposition, Gene Cassidy. He released a statement to Western Mass News, saying:
“We are here, ready and available for when the administration desires to place a regional vaccination site on our property. We will support whatever our hometown and neighboring mayors can facilitate.”
President Joe Biden said that there will be enough COVID-19 vaccines for all Americans by May. That leaves officials hopeful the Big E can become a vaccination site.
