SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Now, with Governor Charlie Baker saying everyone 16 and older will be eligible for a vaccine by April 19, the question is how will this play out in western Mass?

Western Mass News spoke to one man Wednesday night, who said he got his first shot but getting an appointment was not easy. Now, he wonders how things can run smoothly for others if there are still not enough doses.

“It took about two and half weeks of diligent staying on the computer," said Springfield resident Art Mason.

Mason told Western Mass News how long it took to get an appointment for his COVID-19 vaccine. His second one is this weekend. He believes it is important for everyone to get a vaccine, but he thinks opening the 16 and up to age group in a month can only be done one way.

“I think it’s a smooth transition if you have enough vaccines. That’s the key," he explained.

Curative, the company running the vaccination site at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield, has already started pre-planning.

“We’ve started doing some operational planning on our part in how we will expand in both of the locations we’re currently at, as well as any other locations the state allows us to go to," said Dean Shultis, the senior vice president of field operations for Curative

But if there is a vaccine shortage.

“Not everybody will be able to make an appointment, and some people will have to wait. It will take a little bit longer to distribute the vaccine," Shultis noted.

West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt is pushing for the Big E Fairgrounds to become a mass vaccination site. But his concern is how frustrated people could be if they have to wait to get their vaccine.

“I think it’s going to depend on the supplies. If we don’t get more supply, it's going to be very frustrating as we go through these next few weeks," Reichelt noted.

Western Mass News asked the mayor if it is realistic for the Big E to become a vaccine site before April 19.

“Oh, we only need a week. From the day we get notified, we can be up and running in a week," he explained.

Others are in no rush to get a COVID-19 shot. They will let those who want it now go first.

“I’m certainly not going to take a spot that somebody else needs. I’m not afraid to be out in public. Sure, let everyone else who wants to get it first," said West Springfield resident Carol Kozikowski.

Now, the governor is confident that more COVID-19 vaccines will be coming to the Bay State between now and April 19.