WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The cancelation of this year's airshow is not only a big disappointment to usual attendees, but small businesses also rely on that extra boost in Westfield.
Western Mass News spoke to the president of the Greater Westfield Chamber Board, Dino Gravanis.
He told us they understand the circumstances that forced the cancelation and have thought of new ways to help businesses impacted.
"It's affecting Main Street businesses, and a lot of these businesses, owned by our friends and neighbors," he added. "So it defiantly is important to help come up with some alternative ways. If we've learned anything during this pandemic is to get creative and figure out ways to reinvent ourselves."
While no plans are set in stone right now, Gravanis told us they're hoping to work within the current restrictions to involve as many people and businesses as possible.
